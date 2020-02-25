Indian Bank SO call letter released: Steps to download, passing marks

Indian bank SO call letter: Download at indianbank.in (Representational image) Indian bank SO call letter: Download at indianbank.in (Representational image)

Indian Bank SO call letter: The Indian Bank has released the call letter or admit cards for the recruitment exam to be held on March 8 for the post of specialist officer (SO). Those who have applied for the recruitment can download their admit card from the official website indianbank.in. A total of 138 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The minimum qualifying mark in test is 40 per cent for candidates, for reserved category candidates it is 35 per cent. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview in which qualifying marks are 40 per cent and 35 per cent for reserved category candidates.

Indian Bank SO call letter: How to dowload

Step 1: Visit the official website, indianbank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

It is mandatory to bring admit card along with valid identity card to the exam center. Finally selected candidates will have to serve a probation period of two years for scale I posts and one year for scale II and III posts. Finally selected candidates for the scale I, II and III level posts will get monthly salary up to Rs 42,020, Rs 45,950, Rs 51,490, respectively.

