Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Vacanies for 115 Security Guard cum peon posts, check details

Indian Bank recruitment 2019: Indian Bank released the vacancies for security guard cum peon posts in states across the country. There are all total 115 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website- indianbank.in. The ex-servicemen from Army/ Navy/ Air Force can only apply for the vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 115

Name of the post: Security Guard cum Peon

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates should be an ex-servicemen from Army/ Navy/ Air Force.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 45 years. The age limit of the other backward class (OBC) candidates should not cross 48 years, while 50 years for Scheduled Caste/ Tribe (SC/ ST).

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online objective test.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 9,560 to 18,545 with other allowances

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the website- indianbank.in on or before November 8, 2019.

