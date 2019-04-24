Toggle Menu
Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Application process to start tomorrow; check eligibility, how to apply

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: The application process to begin from April 25 an conclude on June 8, 2019 at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Reportedly 100 vacancies to be filled through the common entrance examination (CEE).

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in. (Representational Image)

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: The Indian Army will release a notification for the recruitment of soldiers on general duty (women military police) at its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application process will begin on April 25, 2019 and will conclude on June 8, 2019.

To be eligible for the job candidates need to clear a written test through the common entrance exam (CEE) followed by physical endurance test (PET). According to reports 100 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment, however, details will be available from tomorrow onwards.

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 17 and a half-year-old to be eligible for the recruitment but the upper age is capped at 21 years.

Education: Candidate should have cleared at least 10th or equivalent education with 45 per cent aggregate marks and minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Physical requirement

To be eligible for the job candidates must be at least 142 cm in height and should have proportionate weight.

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Physical fitness test

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Documents required

Photograph
Admit card
Education certificate
NCC certificate
Domicile certificate
Religion certificate
Charecter certificate
class/ caste certificate
School charecter certificate
Relationship certificate

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, joinindianarmy.gov.in. Candidates will have to register first, fill the form and upload above-mentioned documents, as and when asked.

