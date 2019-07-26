Indian army SSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 189 posts, stipend Rs 11,000 per week

Indian army SSC recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited applications under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in technical or non-UPSC category at its official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. There are a total of 189 posts for both males and females candidates. The applications are open and will close on August 22, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by interview round. Selected candidates have to undergo a 49-week’s training at the Officer’s Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the non-technical posts candidates having a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for the tech posts, one must have at least BE or BTech degrees.

Age: For non-technical job, candidates must be in the age group of 20 to 27 yeas. For the candidates applying under windows of defence personnel category, the upper age limit is 35 years. The age will be calculated as on April 1, 2020.

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘officer entry application log-in’

Step 3: Fill details and click on submit to register

Step 4: Log-in using registered number

Step 5: Click ‘apply’ in the dashboard

Step 6: Fill application form, click on ‘save and continue’ after each page and ‘submit now’ after next

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Print out of application

— Self-attested lass 12 certificate

— Self-attested class 10 certificate

— Self-attested engineering degree

— Self-attested mark sheets of all semesters

Indian Army SSC recruitment 2019: Salary

During the training period, candidates will get a salary worth Rs 11,067 per week till September 2019 thereafter 8 per cent per annum will be escalated. On final selection starting package will be up to Rs 1.77 lakh per annum.

