Indian Army SSC NCC recruitment: How to apply, eligibility, salary, other details

Indian Army SSC NCC recruitment: The Indian Army has invited applications for the post of officer in the Short Service Commission (SSC) at its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application process has begun today – January 8 and will conclude on February 6, 2020. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

Of the total vacancies, five are for women and rest for men. Officers (male and female) shall be liable to serve for 10 years. Before joining service, selected cadets will undergo a period of probation for six months. Duration of training is 49 weeks at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 19 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 25 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020.

Education: Applicants should have at least a degree or equivalent level of education with at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible to apply

Indian Army NCC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinidainarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘officer entrt log-in’

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Fill in details, verify

Step 5: Click on ‘apply online’ under dashboard

Step 6: Click apply after reading eligiblity

Step 7: An application form will open, fill it

Step 8: Upload images, click save and continue

Step 9: Revier and submit

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Fee

Candidates irrespective of their caste or economic status are exempted from paying fee

Indian Army NCC recruitment: Salary

During training, officers will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100.

