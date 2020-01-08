Indian Army SSC NCC recruitment: How to apply, eligibility, salary, other details

Indian Army SSC NCC recruitment: The Indian Army has invited applications for the post of officer in the Short Service Commission (SSC) at its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application process has begun today – January 8 and will conclude on February 6, 2020. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.
Of the total vacancies, five are for women and rest for men. Officers (male and female) shall be liable to serve for 10 years. Before joining service, selected cadets will undergo a period of probation for six months. Duration of training is 49 weeks at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.
Indian Army NCC recruitment: Eligibility
Age: Applicants should be at least 19 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 25 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020.
Education: Applicants should have at least a degree or equivalent level of education with at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible to apply
Indian Army NCC recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, joinidainarmy.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘officer entrt log-in’
Step 3: Click on ‘registration’
Step 4: Fill in details, verify
Step 5: Click on ‘apply online’ under dashboard
Step 6: Click apply after reading eligiblity
Step 7: An application form will open, fill it
Step 8: Upload images, click save and continue
Step 9: Revier and submit
Indian Army NCC recruitment: Fee
Candidates irrespective of their caste or economic status are exempted from paying fee
Indian Army NCC recruitment: Salary
During training, officers will get a monthly stipend of Rs 56,100.
