Indian Army recruitment rally in Jharkhand: Registration process begins, check schedule

Indian Army recruitment rally 2020: India Army will conduct a mega recruitment rally at Morhabadi ground, Ranchi. The recruitment rally will be held from April 5, and will be continued till April 18, 2020. The candidates can register online for the vacancies from February 5 to March 20, 2020.

The candidates eligible for the following posts can apply by paying an application fee through this site. In the recruitment rally, the candidates have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination, the dates of which will be notified soon.

The candidates will get the admit card on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of his appearance at the recruitment rally.

Indian Army mega recruitment rally 2020: Important dates

Commencement of online registration: February 5

Recruitment rally: April 5 to 18, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Soldier General: The candidates have to clear the Class 10 examination with an aggregate score of 45 per cent marks with at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The Gorkha candidates need to have a Class 10 certificate.

Soldier Clerk/Storekeeper technical: The minimum educational qualification for this post is 60 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in each subject.

Age limit:

Soldier General: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 21 years. The candidate’s age should not be less than 17.5 years.

Entrance exam:

The selected candidates at the recruitment rally have to appear for the common entrance examination. The dates of which will be notified later

How to apply for Indian Army mega recruitment rally

The candidates according to the region need to present in the recruitment rally with important documents, as mentioned in the official notification.

Documents needed

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, and if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and aadhar card, and other necessary documents.

