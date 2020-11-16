Indian Army recruitment rally from January 18 in Secunderabad

Indian Army recruitment rally in Secunderabad from January 18 to February 28. Representational image/ file

Indian Army recruitment rally 2020: The India Army will conduct a mega recruitment rally in Secunderabad, Telangana from January 18. The interested, eligible candidates can attend the recruitment rally to be held till February 28 for enrolment of soldier tech (AE), soldier general duty, soldier tradesmen, outstanding sportsmen (open category).

Meanwhile, the outstanding sportsmen are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC centre on January 15 for the sports trial. “Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the field of boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics and kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of national or international competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening,” the notification mentioned.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess 45 per cent marks in matriculation/ SSC for the Soldier GD post, and either 8th/ 10th pass for the position of soldier tradesman. For soldier tech (AE), the candidates need to pass intermediate science with 50 per cent marks and 40 per cent in subjects- physics, chemistry, maths and English. For Soldier Clk/SKT, the candidates required to score 60 per cent marks in plus 2 with 50 per cent marks in subjects like maths/ accounts/ bookkeeping.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates for the post of a soldier should not cross 21 years, for other posts- 23 years.

Entrance exam:

The selected candidates at the recruitment rally have to appear for the common entrance examination. The dates of which will be notified later.

Documents needed

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, and if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhaar card, and other necessary documents.

The recruitment rally may be cancelled considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in January, according to the notification.

