Indian Army recruitment rally at Ahmednagar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Barrackpore: Check application process, exam dates

Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally in Ahmednagar, Varanasi, Amritsar, and Barrackpore districts for the recurring recruitment of soldier general duty, soldier tradesman (10th pass), soldier tradesman (8th pass), soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation/ ammunition examiner), soldier nursing assistant or nursing assistant veterinary. Interested candidates can follow the exam schedule as per their districts for registration and appearing in the rally.

Army recruitment rally at Varanasi

Army recruitment rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Ghazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh from September 6 to 30 at Ranbankure Stadium, Army Recruiting Office, Varanasi (UP).

Online registration is mandatory and the registration window will be open from July 8 to August 21. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from August 22 onwards. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary information on the official website of Indian army – joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Army recruitment rally at Amritsar

The army recruitment rally at will be held for eligible candidates from districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot from September 6 to September 25 at the new Amritsar military station (NAMS), Khasa cantonment. The entry gate for the subject rally would be established at CP- 8, Khasa Cantonment.

Gate will be open from 4 am to 9 am each day. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from July 8 to August 21. Admit cards for the rally will be sent to applicants through registered e-mails between August 22 to August 31. Candidates should reach the venue on the given date and time as mentioned in the admit card.

For any clarification, the applicant may contact our helpline number – 0183-2400361 or visit the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Army recruitment rally at Barrackpore

Army recruitment rally will be held for eligible candidates of 24 Parganas (North), Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia districts at RCTC ground Barrackpore cantonment. The exact date of the rally will be confirmed later. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from July 8 to August 21. Admit cards for the rally will be sent to candidates registered e-mail 15 days prior to the commencement of rally. The candidate should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the admit card. Any candidate who fails to produce his admit card will not be allowed to participate in the rally.

Candidates from containment zone as nominated by state government/district administration will not be allowed to attend the recruitment rally

Army recruitment rally at Ahmednagar

Army recruitment rally will be held at Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Pune and Solapur from September 7 to September 23 at “Mahatma Phule krishi vidyapeeth, Rahuri, Ahmednagar”. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from July 9 and close on August 22.

Admit card for the rally will be sent through registered email from August 24 to September 5. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the admit card. The date and venue are tentative and might be changed.

CEE for the selected candidates will be held in tentatively in the month of November 2021. Date and venue will be informed on termination of the recruitment rally.

Candidates applying to any of the above recruitment rallies are advised to read the eligibility criteria as well as the other essential guidelines to be followed while appearing on the rally day. The applicants can read the guidelines related to their districts on the official website of the Indian army.