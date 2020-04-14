Indian Army recruitment exams in Lucknow postponed due to lockdown

The army recruitment rally in Lucknow has been postponed to May 31, 2020. Representational image/ file The army recruitment rally in Lucknow has been postponed to May 31, 2020. Representational image/ file

The Indian Army has postponed the recruitment examinations in Lucknow that is scheduled to be conducted from April 26. The job rally has been postponed to May 31, 2020. The decision has been taken due to the rising situations amid coronavirus pandemic.

“The CEE for the Recruitment Rally held at Fatehpur from February 2 for 13 districts was scheduled on April 26 at AMC centre and college. Due to the prevailing situation with Covid-19 pandemic it has been postponed to May 31. Fresh modalities and instruction will be issued subsequently on improvement of the present situation,” the notice mentioned.

The selected candidates at the recruitment rally have to appear for the common entrance examination, the dates of which will be notified later.

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, and if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhaar card, and other necessary documents.

