Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 55 Short Service Commission posts

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army is inviting applications under the NCC special entry scheme for Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried men and women. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled up, out of which 50 are for men and five for women candidates. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The recruited candidates will be serving the country for 10 years expandable by a further period of four years, subject to their performance. The officers will also be on probation for six months from the date of joining. Cadets will undergo a training period and for the training period, a stipend of Rs 56,100 will be granted along with other allowances.
Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age limit: Candidates should be at least 19 years of age and maximum 25 years of age as on July 1, 2019.
Education qualification: Candidates should have a degree with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised institute. Those in the final year of degree can also apply.
Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2: Click on officers entry ‘apply/log-in’ and start registering
Step 3: Use registered id and password to log-in and start applying form
Step 4: Save and continue after filling in details
Step 5: Submit the application and take at least two print outs of it