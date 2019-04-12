Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 40 jobs for engineers; eligibility, application, exam date

Toggle Menu
Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 40 jobs for engineers at joinindianarmy.gov.in. The application process has begun and will close on May 9, 2019.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited applications for unmarried, male, engineering graduates for 130th Technical Graduate course beginning from January 2020 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can start applying at the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates will have to undergo two levels of exam followed by a five-day final interview to be selected for training. The selected candidates will be trained for 49 weeks. The application process has begun and will close on May 9, 2019.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be between the age group of 20 to 27 years as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Candidates who have passed the requisite engineering degree course or in the final year of engineering degree course are eligible to apply. The candidate studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by January 1, 2020 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 40

Civil – 10
Architecture – 1
Mechanical – 6
Electrical / Electrical and Electronics – 6
Computer Science and engineering / Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M.Sc Computer Science – 8
Electronics and Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics and Communication/ Satellite Communication – 5
Electronics – 1
Metallurgical – 1
Electronics and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation – 1
Micro Electronics and Microwave – 1

Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2: On the main page, click on ‘notification’
Step 3: Click on ‘register’
Step 4: Read instructions, click ‘continue’
Step 5: Fill for, submit, verify
Step 6: Using registration number, log-in
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make payment

