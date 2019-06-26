Toggle Menu
Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 Short Service Commission posts

Indian Army recruitment 2019: A total of 150 vacancies are on offer, and the interested candidates can apply on the official website — amcsscentry.gov.in

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online till July 21

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army is inviting applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried men and women. A total of 150 vacancies are on offer, and the interested candidates can apply on the official website — amcsscentry.gov.in.

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years as on December 31, 2018.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Place of Interview: Delhi

The call letters for interview shall be made available online only after the successful submission of online application.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date to apply online is July 21, 2019.

