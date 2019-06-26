Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 Short Service Commission posts

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army is inviting applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) for unmarried men and women. A total of 150 vacancies are on offer, and the interested candidates can apply on the official website — amcsscentry.gov.in.

Advertising

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years as on December 31, 2018.

Advertising

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Place of Interview: Delhi

The call letters for interview shall be made available online only after the successful submission of online application.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date to apply online is July 21, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.