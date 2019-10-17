Indian Army recruitment 2019 applications begin, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited applications for a total of 40 posts through technical graduate course (TGC) recruitment. Selected candidates will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in July 2020. The candidates can apply at joinidanarmy.nic.in.

Advertising

The online application process has begun and will conclude on November 14 at noon. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) on probation in the rank of Lieutenant. On successful completion of training, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army.

In video| Most powerful militaries of the world

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The applicants should be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.

Education: Candidates who have cleared an engineering degree or are in their final year are eligible to apply.

Advertising

Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply/logon’ button

Step- 3: Click on ‘registration’, fill details and verify

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’ under the dashboard, on the officer’s selection – eligibility, click apply button

Step 5: Fill the application button till last by ‘save and continue’ button, preview and submit

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be paid in the sale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Additionally, Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 per month along with other allowances including Rs 25,000 per month risk and hardship matrix and Rs 20,000 as DA will be paid.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.