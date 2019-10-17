Indian Army recruitment 2019 applications begin, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited applications for a total of 40 posts through technical graduate course (TGC) recruitment. Selected candidates will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in July 2020. The candidates can apply at joinidanarmy.nic.in.
The online application process has begun and will conclude on November 14 at noon. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission (SSC) on probation in the rank of Lieutenant. On successful completion of training, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army.
Indian Army recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: The applicants should be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.
Education: Candidates who have cleared an engineering degree or are in their final year are eligible to apply.
Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply/logon’ button
Step- 3: Click on ‘registration’, fill details and verify
Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’ under the dashboard, on the officer’s selection – eligibility, click apply button
Step 5: Fill the application button till last by ‘save and continue’ button, preview and submit
Indian Army recruitment 2019: Salary
Candidates will be paid in the sale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Additionally, Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 per month along with other allowances including Rs 25,000 per month risk and hardship matrix and Rs 20,000 as DA will be paid.