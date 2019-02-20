Indian Army is hiring engineers, applications closing tomorrow

Toggle Menu
Indian Army recruitment 2019: A total of 77 vacancies are open for both male and female candidates. Those in the final year of engineering may also apply. Candidates will get Rs 56,100 per month during the training period, post selection pay will be in accordance with designation.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in. (Representational Image)

Indian Army recruitment 2019: The Indian Army is looking for engineering graduates, both male and female, to join in the service. The recruitment will be done through the Short Service Commission (SSC). The selected candidates will have to undergo training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu from October 2019 onwards.

The training will be for a duration of 49 weeks. On completion of training, candidates will be given postgraduate diploma in defence management and strategic studies under the University of Madras. The application process for the same will be closed on February 21, 2019. Candidates need to apply at the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Vacancy-wise details

Men – 53
Women – 24

Indian Army recruitment 2109: Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates should be at least 20 years of age but not more than 27 years as on October 2019. For widows of defence personnel (who died in harness only), SSCW (non-UPSC and tech) the upper age limit is 35 years.

Education: Candidates must have an engineering degree or be in the final year of their course.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘officer entry login.apply’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click ‘register’

Step 4: Read instructions and click on ‘Apply online’

Step 5: Application form will open, click ‘continue’

Step 6: Fill the form and click ‘save and continue’

Step 7: Read the form and click ‘submit now’

Candidates need to take at least print-outs of the completely filled application form. Only 30 minutes time frame will be allotted to them.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Pay

During the duration of training, candidates will get a starting pay of Rs 56,100 per month. On selection, the salary will be as per the Army pay scale.

