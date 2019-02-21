Indian Army jobs 2019: Mega recruitment rally in Agartala begins, check details

Indian Army jobs 2019: Indian Army has started a mega recruitment rally in Tripura. The recruitment rally for the interested young candidates was started from Thursday, February 21 at Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex, Agartala, and will be be conducted till February 25, 2019.

Advertising

In the recruitment rally, the candidates have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination, the dates of which will be notified soon.

The candidates will get the admit card on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of his appearance at the recruitment rally.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification

Soldier General: The candidates have to clear the Class 10 examination with an aggregate score of 45 per cent marks with at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The Gorkha candidates need to have a Class 10 certificate.

Soldier Clerk/Store keeper technical: The minimum educational qualification for this post is 60 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in each subject.

Age limit:

Soldier General: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 21 years. The candidate’s age should not be less than 17.5 years.

Entrance exam:

The selected candidates at the recruitment rally have to appear for the common entrance examination. The dates of which will be notified later

Indian Army jobs 2019: Important dates

Mega recruitment rally: February 21 to 25, 2019.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.