Indian Army JCO final result 2019 declared: How to download, documents required

Indian Army JCO final result: The Indian Army has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) as religious teachers in the Army. A qualifying written exam conducted on February 24, 2019 for the same. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

A total of 14 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round which is scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to April 24 at the ASC centre No 1, Bangalore. Successful candidates will be selected for pre-commissioning training which is the final leg of the selection process.

Indian Army JCO final result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘final results’ under JCO/RO enrolment

Step 3: Click on ‘candidates shortlisted for interview’

Step 4: A PDF will open, check name and exam time

Indian Army JCO final result: Documents needed

Selected candidates will have to bring following documents –

Matric certificate including marks sheet

HSC / class 12 certificate including marks sheet

Graduation/postgraduate/ PhD certificate and marks sheets of the first, second and third year, as applicable

Domicile certificate/residence certificate, as applicable

Caste certificate

Character certificate

“Non-Encumbrance Certificate” from your employer (if serving with any organization other than Army)

NCC certificate, if claimed

SOEX / SOWW, if claimed – Relationship certificate issued from the concerned records office

Four passport size photographs ( Size 3.5 * 4.5 cm ) Polaroid/computer print will not be accepted (Photograph will be taken without any coloured / dark glasses)

Call letters or admit cards for the interview round containing time and venue of the interview for individual candidates will be released later at the official website.

