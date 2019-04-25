In a first, Indian Army initiates process to induct women military police soldiers; 1700 vacancies

The Indian Army Thursday initiated the process of recruiting women soldiers on general duty (women military police) and started the application process for their enrollment.

Advertising

The women soldiers will be inducted under ‘Other Ranks of the Corps of Military Police’. Advertisements inviting applications for eligible female candidates under ‘100 Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police)’ were placed in prominent newspapers today. Online registration has been made mandatory and is scheduled to open from April 25 to June 8, 2019.

Recruitment rallies will be conducted at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore and Shillong for testing women candidates. Further, they will be allotted venues based on their home districts. A total of 1700 women soldiers are initially to be recruited.

READ | Indian Army women military police recruitment begins, check detail

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior officer in Army Headquarters said, that the inducted women soldiers will undergo training of one year at the Corps of Military Police Regimental Centre in Bangaluru before being posted to units.

“These women military police will be deployed initially in areas where they are needed to frisk women or are needed for allied role. They will be posted to chosen units in J&K as well as other parts of the country,” he said.

It is learnt that women military police soldiers will also be protecting separate family accommodations of jawans when they are posted in field areas.

As per the details provided by the army, these women soldiers need to be in the age group of 17½ to 21 years with a minimum educational qualification of Class 10 with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject pursued. Upper age limit will be relaxed upto 30 years of age (as on date of joining training) in respect of widows of defence personnel who have died in harness.

Candidates must be unmarried, though widowed, divorced or legally separated women are also eligible provided they do not have any children.

Widows of defence personnel who have died in harness will be eligible to apply as Women Military Police. Such widows even with children will, however, be eligible only if they have not remarried.

The rules further stipulate that candidates must undertake to not marry until they complete full training. A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of her application, will not be selected for training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if she marries during training or is found to be married in spite of giving an undertaking.

To qualify the physical fitness test, the women candidates will have to run 1.6 km in upto seven minutes, perform a long jump of 10 feet and a high jump of three feet. Daughters of servicemen, ex-Servicemen, war widows, widows of ex-Servicemen, adopted daughter/daughter-in-law of a war widow, if she has no daughter including a legally adopted daughter of serving soldier/ ex-servicemen and widows of defence personnel who have died in harness will be given relaxation.

The rules stipulate that any female candidate, if found to be pregnant shall be disqualified and her candidature will be rejected. A candidate should not have conceived at the time of reporting or till the conclusion of her training at CMP Centre and School.

On reporting for the recruitment rally, a candidate will have to produce a medical certificate checking the status of her pregnancy as not pregnant and fresh certificate would be required when reporting to the training centre, failing which the individual will be rejected summarily. The medical certificate is required to be approved by a government medical doctor with minimum MBBS qualifications.

Women Military Police enrolled under these Army Instructions and released on or before the expiry of 17 years service, as the case may be, will carry a reserve liability for two years after release.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.