Indian Army, Bank, PSUs: Latest jobs to apply in April

With the unemployment rate reached the highest this year to 7.2 per cent, the demands for jobs are increasing. Such is the demand for government jobs that when the Indian Railways has invited applications for 1.3 jobs again this year, till now around 2.01 crore candidates applied, as per the report.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India rose to 7.2 percent in February 2019, the highest since September 2016, and up from 5.9 percent in February 2018.

Various government sectors including Public Sector Units (PSUs) advertised for fresh recruitments. The candidates with a valid GATE score can apply for PSU jobs.

Given below is a list of jobs whose recruitment process will end in April, along with the selection procedure and salary details.

Jobs to apply in April

Indian army jobs 2019: Recruitment rally in Ranchi starts from April 1

India Army will conduct a mega recruitment rally at Ranchi from April 1. The recruitment rally for the young aspirants will be conducted till April 15, 2019.

In the recruitment rally, the candidates have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination, the dates of which will be notified soon.

The candidates will get the admit card on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of his appearance at the recruitment rally.

IDBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 944 assistant manager posts

IDBI has released over 900 vacancy notification for various posts on their official website. Interested applicants can read the eligibility and other details here and apply online at idbi.com. IDBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 515 assistant manager posts, 309 vacancies for executive posts and a total of 120 vacancies will be filled under the specialist officer posts.

The hiring in the IDBI Bank is on all India basis by open competition. The last date to submit the online application is April 15. The date of the preliminary exam is May 16. Special pre-examination training for the SC/ ST/ OBC applicants will be conducted by the IDBI between May 6 to May 11.

The salary for the executive posts is fixed. For the first year, it is Rs 22,000 per month, second-year Rs 24000 ad it is Rs 27000 in the third year.

Syndicate Bank SO recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 129 posts, application process ends April 18

The Syndicate Bank has invited eligible aspirant for the posts of 129 specialist officer. The candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website, syndicatebank.in. A total of 129 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The online application process will be closed on April 18, 2019. The pay scale ranges grade wise from Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh. The CTC includes DA, special allowance, conveyance etc.

UGC recruitment 2019: Salary up to Rs 2 lakh, apply for deputy secretary, education officer jobs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the post of deputy secretary and education officer. A total of six vacancies are on offer and interested candidates can apply at ugc.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 5, 2019 midnight.

After filling in the application form, candidates will have to send a hard copy to the headquarters; deadline for which is April 12, 2019. Candidates need to write ‘applying for the post of …’ at the envelope.

ONGC recruitment 2019: GATE scorers can apply for 785 vacancies

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise has advertised for 785 vacant posts for recruitment of executives in E1 level posts, Assistant Executive Engineers and other vacancies. “We are looking for young, promising and energetic aspirants with bright academic records to join the organization as Class I executive (at E1 level) in Engineering and Geo – Sciences disciplines through GATE 2019,” read an ONGC official release.

The selected candidates for the E1 level posts will get a salary around Rs 19.48 lakh. “We offer one of the best compensation packages in Cost to Company (CTC) terms in the country which comes to approximately Rs 19.48 lakh at E1 level,” mentioned the ONGC release.

The vacancies are announced for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Materials Management Officer, Programming Officer, and Transport Officer.

Department of animal husbandry recruitment 2019: Salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh, vacancies for Veterinary pharmacist posts

The department of animal husbandry, Uttarakhand has invited applications for the post of a veterinary pharmacist at its official website ahd.uk.gov.in. A total of 18 vacancies are on offer. The application process is open and will conclude on April 3, 2019.

Candidates need to download their application form from official website and sent it along with application fee and a postal ticket of Rs 30 to the Dehradun office.

Hiring in RITES: Candidates can get a salary above Rs 1.40 lakh

RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for graduate engineer trainees (GETs) through GATE 2019 and 2018 score. A total of 40 vacancies are on the offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official notification, rites.com.

The online application process will begin on March 19 and conclude on April 16. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score. Selected candidates will be called for personal interview and document verification. GATE score constitutes 75 per cent of marks.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 40,000 to 1.40 lakh per month in addition to allowances.

DDA recruitment 2019: GATE qualifier can apply for vacancies in assistant executive engineer posts

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of assistant executive engineer (Civil), and assistant executive engineer (electrical/ mechanical). Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2019 examinations can apply through the score.

The online application process will begin from April 10, 2019. Candidates can apply online through the official website, dda.org.in on or before May 9, 2019. A total of 14 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive by the DDA. Candidates will have to appear for three-stage recruitment exam to get the job.

The candidates can apply online through the official website from April 10, 2019.

