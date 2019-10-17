Indian airforce CDAC group X, Y airmen recruitment 2019 result for phase I, admit card phase II released

Indian airforce recruitment 2019 CDAC result: The Indian Airforce has declared the result for the phase I of the online exam conducted to recruit at the group C and Y of Indian airforce. The exam was conducted from September 21 to 24. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the second phase of the recruitment process have been released for the shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates will have to undergo Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at Basic Training Institute.

Indian Airforce Airmen recruitment 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on the link ‘shortlisted candidates for phase II’ under ‘candidtaes’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check name and roll number

If selected candidates will have to log-in to their dashboard by clicking on ‘log-in’ under ‘candidates’ using credentials and download their admit card as well.

Advertising

Indian airforce recruitment 2019: Salary

During training, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be paid. On completion of training, the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) shall be Rs 26,900 per month plus allowances.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.