Indian Air Force airmen recruitment: Admit card to release tomorrow

Indian Air Force recruitment: The central airmen selection board will release the admit card for the post of the airmen with the Indian Air Force (IAF) tomorrow. According to the latest notification, candidates can log-in to the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in from 11 am onwards tomorrow, February 27 (Wednesday).

The exam will be conducted from March 14 to March 17, 2019. The recruitment will be across the posts of group X and Y. Candidates will be recruited at group ‘X’ trades (Except Education Instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ trades (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician Trades).

Indian Air Force recruitment: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IAF airmen recruitment admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates will also receive admit cards via their registered e-mail ids

