Indian Air Force to hold recruitment rally from December 10, check details

Indian Air Force recruitment rally 2020: The Indian Air Force, IAF has released a notification inviting applicants to appear in the recruitment rally from December 10. The rally will be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Airmen in group X and Y.

The Air Force recruitment rally is scheduled to be held at centres in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Patna, Uttarakhand, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

#JoinIAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from districts of UT of Delhi & State of Uttarakhand to appear in a recruitment rally at New Delhi to join as an Airman in Group X trades (except Education Instructor). — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2020

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in class 12 with 50 per cent in English/ a three-year diploma course in Engineering Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, Information Technology from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with a 50 per cent aggregate.

Age limit: The candidates need to born between January 17, 2000 to December 30, 2003.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Reporting time: The candidates need to report at the venue from from December 10 to 19 with an admit card, original marks sheets and pass certificates, four self-attested photocopies of all certificates, and 30 copies of the recent passport-size picture.

