Indian Air Force result, admit card, shortlisted candidate list declared: How to download

Indian Air Force result, admit card: The Indian Air Force has declared the result of group X and group Y, nontechnical recruitment conducted online. The exam took place in March 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, indianairforce.nic.in or airmenselection.cdac.in.

Selected candidates will be enrolled in 2020 batch. For final selection candidates will have to appear for phase-II exam, admit card for the same is available in their log-in.

Indian Air Force result, admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselectiob.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘log-in’ under ‘candidates’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using email id and password

Step 5: Result will appear

Indian Air Force result, admit card: Documents required

Colour print out of admit card for phase – II

Colour Print out of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration.

HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, stapler and black/blue ball point pen for writing.

Eight copies of unattested recent (which was used for the online application registration) passport size colour photograph.

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation passing certificate

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation marks sheet

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination

Certificate for SOAFP (Son of Air Force Personnel), a certificate for sons of serving/retired/deceased Air Force civilian employees paid out of defence estimates are to be downloaded as the case may be

Original and four Self-attested photocopies of Discharge Certificate

NOC in original and 4 self-attested photocopies from the employer for candidates presently serving in any government organization (if applicable).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate (if applicable).

Candidates can download admit card as well as the result from the website and use it for future purposes. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

