Indian Air Force recruitment 2020 for Airman posts in Group X and Group Y trades to start from January 2, check details

Indian Air Force recruitment 2020: Indian Air Force released a notification inviting applications for the selection test to join as Airmen in Group X and Group Y trades. The online registration process will start from January 2 and will close on January 20 on the official website-airmenselection.cdac.in. The online exam will be conducted from March 19 to 23, 2020.

The applications are invited from unmarried, male candidates for Group ‘X’ Trade (except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ (except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician trade).

Indian Air Force recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidate who are born between January 17, 2000 and December 30, 2003 (both days inclusive) can apply.

Educational qualification:

Group ‘X’ (except education instructor trade) candidates must have passed class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and English with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or three years diploma course in engineering in any stream.

Group ‘Y’ trades: Candidates must have passed class 12 in any stream with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Trade: Candidates must have passed class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from an educational board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

For detailed information about academic qualification, candidates should check the official notification.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2020: Selection procedure

There will be three phases of the recruitment exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of two phases of Online exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test and Medical examination.

Phase I will be an online exam that will consist of:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor): The exam will consist of an online test of 60 minutes and will comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics.

Group ‘Y’ Trades {Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician}: It will consist of an online test of 45 minutes and will comprise of English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Group ‘X & Y’ Trades: The test will consist of an online test of 85 minutes and will compromise of English, Physics, Mathematics, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2020: Pay and Allowances

During the training of selected candidates, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month shall be paid to them.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official website-airmenselection.cdac.in from January 2 to 20, 2020. The candidates need to keep their documents and photograph scanned to upload them on their online application form.

