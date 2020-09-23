Indian Air Force to hold recruitment rally in Rajasthan in October

IAF recruitment 2020: The recruitment rally will be held between October 9 to 19 at Jodhpur. Representational image/ file

IAF recruitment 2020: The Indian Air Force will hold recruitment rally at districts in Rajasthan from October 9. The recruitment process will be conducted for ‘Group X’ trades and the rally is scheduled to be conducted till October 19 at 5 Airmen selection centre and Kendriya Vidyalaya- 2 Air Force, Jodhpur.

“Indian Air Force invites online applications for pre-registrations from unmarried male citizens (Indian/ Nepalese) from the state of Rajasthan to appear in recruitment rally to join as an Airman in group X trades,” IAF tweeted. The online application process will be held between September 27 to 28 between 11 am to 5 pm. The candidates can apply through the website- airmenselection.cdac.in.

#JoinIAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from Rajasthan to appear in recruitment rally to join as an Airman in Group X Trades (except Education Instructor Trade). For more details visit https://t.co/zvvNv4Y85k pic.twitter.com/VS3mChhl7j — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 22, 2020

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 with 50 per cent in English/ a three-year diploma course in Engineering Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Automobile, Computer Science, Instrumentation Technology, Information Technology from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with a 50 per cent aggregate.

Age Limit:

The candidates need to born between January 17, 2000 to December 30, 2003.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Reporting time:

The candidates need to report at the venue from October 9 to 19 with an admit card, original marks sheets and pass certificates, four self-attested photocopies of all certificates, and 30 copies of the recent passport-size picture.

