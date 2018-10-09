Indian Air Force Airmen results to be declared soon, check at airmenselection.cdac.in

Follow Us:
IAF Airmen results 2018: The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in, once released

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 11:57:59 am
IAF Airmen results 2018: Indian Air Force will release the results of Group X and Y posts of Airmen on Tuesday, October 9. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in. ‘DEAR CANDIDATES, Result for STAR 02/2019 is being uploaded in your login on 9th Oct 2018 at 11:00 AM’ reads a notification on the official website.

Earlier, IAF had invited applications from unmarried males for Airmen recruitment in Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ trades. The recruitment rally was conducted from July 3 to 24 this year.

Steps to check the IAF Airmen results 2018:

– Go to the official IAF website,  airmenselection.cdac.in

– Click on the ‘Result’ link

– Scroll down the PDF to check your results.

– Download you results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

