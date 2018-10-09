Indian Air Force Airmen results 2018 declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, check now

Indian Air Force Airmen results 2018: The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in Indian Air Force Airmen results 2018: The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Indian Air Force Airmen results 2018: Indian Air Force has released the results of Group X and Y posts of Airmen on Tuesday, October 9. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in. “Dear candidates, result for STAR 02/2019 has been released in your login on 9th Oct 2018 at 11:00 AM,” reads a notification on the official website.

Earlier, IAF had invited applications from unmarried males for Airmen recruitment in Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ trades. The recruitment rally was conducted from July 3 to 24 this year.

Steps to check the IAF Airmen results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official IAF website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

