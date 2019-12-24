Indian Air force airmen recruitment notification: Jobs for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 33,000

Indian airforce airmen recruitment notification out. (Representational image) Indian airforce airmen recruitment notification out. (Representational image)

Indian Air force airmen recruitment notification: The Indian Airforce has released the official notification for the post of airmen at its official websites indianairforce.nic.in or airmenselection.cdac.in. The registration process will begin from January 2 to January 20.

Candidates will have to clear an online exam to be eligible for the exam. The recruitment exam will be held from March 19 to 23. Candidates will also have to pass a physical fitness test (PFT) and medical test. Selected candidates will have to attend a Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at the designated basic training institute.

Indian Air force airmen recruitment notification: Eligibility

Age: Candidates born between January 17 2000 and December 20, 2003 can apply. The upper age is capped at 21 years.

Education: Applicant must have passed class 12 or equivalent with mathematics, physics and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in English or passed a three-year diploma course in engineering to be eligible for group X. For group U those with a two-year vocational course can also apply.

Indian Air force airmen recruitment notification: Exam pattern

The online test will be objective type and questions will be in both English and Hindi (except English language section). It will a 60-minute ling test for group X and 45 minutes for group Y. In group X, candidates will be assessed on Mathematics, Physics, English as per CBSE class 12 syllabus. In group Y, questions will be on English (CBSE class 12 level) and reasoning and general awareness. Each question will be for one mark and for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Indian Air force airmen recruitment notification: Salary

Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during training and pay of Rs 33,100 for group X and Rs 26,900 per month for group Y as salary on completion of training. Additional perks of Ration, Clothing, Medical facilities, accommodation, CSD (Canteen) facilities, transport, LTC etc will also be given. A group insurance cover of Rs 37.5 lakh at a premium of Rs 2300 per month will also be given.

