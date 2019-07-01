Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: CDAC forms released, check how to apply, eligibility, salary

Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification to hire at the post of airmen in group X and group Y trades in the Indian Air Force. The online registration process for the same will only be available for 15 days – beginning from today – July 1 (Monday) and concluding on July 15, 2019. Interested will be able to apply at airmenselection.cdac.in.

Advertising

Enrolment shall be for an initial period of 20 years (subject to condition) which may be extended up to the age of 57 years. After clearing the exams for recruitment, candidates will have to undergo training. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for several exams including the written exam, adaptability test, and medical fitness round. Selected candidates will have to undergo physical fitness and document verification round as well. A merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on April 30, 2020.

Read| IBPS PO vs IBPS RRB PO: How both exams stack up against each other

Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks and 50 per cent marks in English, separately. Candidates with two years vocational course from Educational Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in the vocational course can also apply.

Advertising

Age: Applicant must be in the age born between July 19, 1999 and July 1, 2003 – both dates inclusive. Implying the upper age limit is capped at 21 years.

Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Select ‘ST intake’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Click on ‘New user Register’ at the right-hand side

Read| Indian Army recruitment 2019: Apply for 150 Short Service Commission posts

Step 5: Fill details, register, verify

Step 6: Use registered email id to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Indian Air Force Airmen recruitment 2019: Salary

During training, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. On selection, group X trades will get Rs 33,100 per month and group Y trades will get Rs 26,900 per month. Additional allowances and perks, group insurance extra will be extra.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.