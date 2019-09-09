Indian Air force Airmen group Y, X admit card 2019 today: How to download

Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2019: The Central Airmen Selection Board will release the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam at the post of airmen today – September 9 at the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates will have to clear physical fitness written test, adaptability and medical exam to be eligible for the job.

Advertising

The exam will be held from September 21 to 24. A merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on April 30, 2020. Selected candidates will have to undergo Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at Basic Training Institute. Enrolment will for an initial period of 20 years, which can be extended up to 57 years.

In video| Most powerful armed forces in the world

Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on the link ‘log-in’ under ‘candidtaes’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials (link will be activated soon)

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

During training, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be paid. On completion of training, the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) shall be Rs 26,900 per month plus allowances.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.