Indian Air force Airmen group Y, X admit card 2019 today: How to download

Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2019: The Central Airmen Selection Board will release the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam at the post of airmen today – September 9 at the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates will have to clear physical fitness written test, adaptability and medical exam to be eligible for the job.
The exam will be held from September 21 to 24. A merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on April 30, 2020. Selected candidates will have to undergo Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT) at Basic Training Institute. Enrolment will for an initial period of 20 years, which can be extended up to 57 years.
Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in
Step 2: In the homepage, click on the link ‘log-in’ under ‘candidtaes’
Step 3: Log-in using credentials (link will be activated soon)
Step 4: Admit card will appear, download
During training, a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be paid. On completion of training, the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) shall be Rs 26,900 per month plus allowances.