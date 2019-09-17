Indian Air Force AFCAT result, AFSB exam date released: How to check

Indian Air Force AFCAT result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the result for the online exam (AFCAT) conducted for recruiting officers in flying and ground duty. The exam was held on August 24 and 25, the result of which is available at the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The selected candidates will have to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing. Candidates can choose the date and venue of the test from September 17 to 22. The selected candidates who fail to chose a venue in the given timeframe will be allotted the date and venue randomly.

Indian Airforce AFCAT result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on AFCAT 02/2019 under candidate log-in

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has decided to conduct a supplementary exam for the candidates belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir region on September 25. The admit cards for the same have already been uploaded at the website.

