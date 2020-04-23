India Post, Uttar Pradesh recruitment 2020: Application submission deadline extended, check details

The application process will be closed on May 7. Representational image/ file The application process will be closed on May 7. Representational image/ file

Uttar Pradesh postal circle recruitment 2020: The application process for the India Post, Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 7. The application submission was scheduled to be closed on April 22, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website appost.in. There are in total of 3,951 vacant posts.

The candidate selected for the engagement of BPM will be provided centrally located accommodation in the branch post office village within 30 days for use as post office premises and the expenditure of the hiring if any needs to be borne by the candidates.

India Post recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years and will be relaxed for those belonging to reserved category. The exam authority will calculate age from March 23.

Education: Applicants should have cleared at class 10 level of education with mathematics, English and local language as subjects. They should also need to have knowledge of computer. Candidates having Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute. This training certification requirement will be relaxed if a candidate had studied computer as a subject till class 10 or 12.

India Post recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The fee is exempted in case of female candidates as well as those belonging to PwD, SC and ST category. Those selected for the post of BPM will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 while ABPM and Dak Sevak will get Rs 10,00 to Rs 12,000 per month.

The candidates can apply through the website- appost.in till May 7, 2020.

