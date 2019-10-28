India Post, Telangana circle recruitment 2019: Vacancies advertised for 970 Gramin Dak Sevak posts, check details

India Post recruitment 2019: The India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official websites. There are 970 vacancies in Telangana, and the candidates can apply through the website- indiapost.gov.in/ Telangana.

The online application process for the posts have started, and the candidates can apply till November 14, 2019. The candidates will get a minimum pay package between Rs 10,000 to 14,500 per month.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must be class 10 pass, no extra weightage will be given to candidates with higher education qualification.

Age: To be able to apply for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Pay scale

For the post of BPM, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

India Post recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 14, 2019

The candidates can apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak through the website- indiapost.gov.in/ Telangana till November 14, 2019.

