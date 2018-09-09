India Post recruitment 2018: Vacancies available for 242 MTS posts, application process ends October 4

India Post recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs (18,000 to 29,700) per month India Post recruitment 2018: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs (18,000 to 29,700) per month

India Post recruitment 2018: India Post has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The aspirants can apply for the posts on or before October 4 through the official website, cpmgwbrecruit.in. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs (18,000 to 29,700) per month.

The candidates who want to apply for the posts required to possess minimum educational qualifications of Class 10. The age of the candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years, while the reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official norms.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 242

Name of the post: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

India Post recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to pass the Class 10 examination from a recognised board or university.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official norms.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 18,000 to 29,700 including other allowances.

India Post recruitment 2018: Paper pattern

The paper will be comprised of four sections, each carrying 25 marks, and has to be completed within two hours.

Syllabus

General Knowledge: Geography, Indian History, freedom struggle, Culture & Sports, General Polity & Constitution of India, Economics, General Science, Current Affairs & Reasoning and analytical ability of 10th Standard.

Mathematics: Number Systems, Computation of whole numbers, decimals and fractions, relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, percentage, ratio & proportion, profit & Loss, simple interest, average, discount, partnership, time & work, time & distance, use of tables and graphs, mensuration.

English: Articles, prepositions, conjunctions, tenses, verbs, synonyms & antonyms, vocabulary, sentences structure, proverbs, phrases, questions from a small unseen passage etc.

Regional Language: Topics: (for Hindi) Shabd pad, Kriyabhed, mishr & sanyukt vakya, vakyo ka rupantaran, swarsandhi, alankar, samas, muhavare & Language (25 marks with 25 Question of one mark each) lokoktiyan ashudh vakya shodhan, apathit, gadyansh.

These topics shall be replicated in Regional Languages (Bengali and Nepali).

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, cpmgwbrecruit.in, on or before October 4.

Application fee:

The candidates belonging to General, OBC category have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400. However, the reserve category candidates do not have to pay any application fees.

India Post recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 5

Last date to submit online and editing application: October 4

Closure for printing your application: October 8

Offline fee payment: September 5 to October 8, 2018.

