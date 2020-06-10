India Post opens over 4000 GDS vacancies for class 10 pass, check details

India Post has released the online application forms for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. (Representational Image) India Post has released the online application forms for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. (Representational Image)

India Post recruitment 2020: The India Post has released the online application forms hiring at the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official websites indiapost.gov.in and appost.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the position may do it on or before July 7.

A total of 4166 vacancies for the GDS have opened up for the Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle. Out of which, 2834 vacancies are for MP Postal Circle, 724 for Uttrakhand Postal Circle, and remaining 608 for Haryana Postal Circle.

India Post recruitment 2020: Eligibility

AGE CRITERIA: The age criteria state that the applying candidate should be between 18 to 40 years as on June 8. However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit of five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

EDUCATIONAL CRITERIA: The educational qualification criteria states that a candidate should have at least a class 10 passing certificate from any recognised board of school education. Candidates who have passed the board exams in one attempt will be given preferences. He/she should also have a good grip on the regional language of the state they are applying in.

India Post recruitment 2020: salary

The minimum Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) is 10,000 for four hours (Level 1), while 12,000 for five hours (Level 2). However, it has been notified that GDSs engaged on or after January 1, 2018 will have the initial fixation of TRCA on the first stage of Level 1 of the respective category.

