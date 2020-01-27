India Post Gramin Dak Sevak results declared for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; check merit list

India Post GDS results 2019 are available at the website- appost.in/gdsonline India Post GDS results 2019 are available at the website- appost.in/gdsonline

India Post GDS results 2019: The India Post has declared the results of Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment examination. The candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results through the website- appost.in/gdsonline.

The results have been announced for 1799 vacancies in Chhattisgarh, 970 vacancies in Telangana, 2,707 in Andhra Pradesh and 5,778 in West Bengal.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- appost.in/gdsonline

Step 2: Click on the state wise result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Region wise candidates should click on the specific link

Step 4: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

So far, India post has announced the result for Gujarat (2510 posts), Karnataka (2637 posts), Delhi (174 posts), Himachal Pradesh (757 posts), Jharkhand (804 posts), Odisha (4392 posts) and Tamil Nadu (4442 posts).

The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

A total of 10,066 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. The candidates will be recruited for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak.

