India Post GDS Result 2019: Karnataka, Gujarat regions result declared

India Post GDS Result 2019: The result is available in pdf format on the official website India Post GDS Result 2019: The result is available in pdf format on the official website

India Post GDS Result 2019: The India Post has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) of Karnataka and Gujarat regions. The candidates can check result on the official websites. Last month, the GDS posts recruitment notification was released for Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana regions. There are 2,707 vacancies notified for the Andhra Pradesh region, 1,799 vacancies in Chhattisgarh, 970 posts in Telangana.

So far, India post has announced the result for Gujarat (2510 posts), Karnataka (2637 posts), Delhi (174 posts), Himachal Pradesh (757 posts), Jharkhand (804 posts), Odisha (4392 posts) and Tamil Nadu (4442 posts).

The candidates will be recruited for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak and will get a minimum pay package between Rs 10,000 to 14,500 per month.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites of the region

Step 2: Click on download GDS result

For Karnataka region, click here

For Gujarat region, click here

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 5: Check your name, marks and registration number

The GDS result for Assam, Bihar and Kerala postal circles are expected to be announced this month as their application form submission last date was September 11, 2019.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd