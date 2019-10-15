India Post Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment for 5,000 vacancies, check details

India Post recruitment 2019: The India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official websites. The recruitment is for Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Telangana regions.

There are 2,707 vacancies notified for the Andhra Pradesh region, 1,799 vacancies in Chhattisgarh, 970 posts in Telangana.

The online application process for the posts have started, and the candidates can apply online through the website- appost.in/gdsonline till November 14, 2019. The candidates will get a minimum pay package between Rs 10,000 to 14,500 per month.

The candidates will be recruited for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must be class 10 pass, no extra weightage will be given to candidates with higher education qualification.

Age: To be able to apply for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BPM, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘register here’

Step 3: Fill details, make payment

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Fill form

Step 7: Click on Submit

Step 8: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

India Post recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 15

Last date to apply online: November 14, 2019

