India Post recruitment 2020: Apply for 3262 posts for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 12,000

A total of 3262 vacancies have opened up for the GDS positions in Rajasthan Postal Circle. (Representational Image) A total of 3262 vacancies have opened up for the GDS positions in Rajasthan Postal Circle. (Representational Image)

India Post recruitment 2020: The India Post has released the application form for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions in Rajasthan Postal Circle. A total of 3262 vacancies have opened up for the GDS positions and the final date to submit the application form is July 21 and it can only be filled online. The application form is available at appost.in and a candidate needs to have a good knowledge of the local dialect, as per the requirements.

READ | SBI SO recruitment 2020: Application process begins, selection without exam

India Post recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The age criteria state that the applying candidate should be between 18 to 40 years as on June 8. However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit of five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Education: The educational qualification criteria states that a candidate should have at least a class 10 passing certificate from any recognised board of school education. Candidates who have passed the board exams in one attempt will be given preferences. He/she should also have a good grip on the regional language of the state they are applying in.

India Post recruitment 2020: Pay scale

The minimum Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) is 10,000 for four hours (Level 1), while 12,000 for five hours (Level 2). However, it has been notified that GDSs engaged on or after January 1, 2018 will have the initial fixation of TRCA on the first stage of Level 1 of the respective category.

India Post recruitment 2020: Fee

The application fee for the GDS exams is 100 for candidates belonging to OC/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man categories. It is free for female/trans-woman candidates and PwD candidates.

Earlier, last month a total of 4166 vacancies for the GDS had opened up for the Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle. Out of which, 2834 vacancies are for MP Postal Circle, 724 for Uttrakhand Postal Circle, and remaining 608 for Haryana Postal Circle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd