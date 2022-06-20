India Post GDS Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check list of shortlisted candidates

India Post GDS Result 2022: The India Post has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS 2022) recruitment exam 2022 for 23 states. All the registered candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results for the India Post GDS 2022 on the official website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll to the ‘Candidate’s corner’ tab located on the left side of the home page.

Step 3: Hover over the ‘shortlisted candidates’ tab and click on the state you belong to.

Step 4: Check your result once the PDF is downloaded and available.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future use and reference.

The result PDF of India Post GDS Result 2022 will have division, office, post name, post community, registration number, per cent of marks obtained, candidate’s community and gender, and the documents the candidate has to be verified with.

Results have been declared for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East Circle, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Candidates now have to get their documents verified by the authorities. Details of the document verification process for the selected candidates will soon be notified by official channels.