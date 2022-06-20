scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

India Post GDS Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check list of shortlisted candidates

All the registered candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results for the India Post GDS 2022 on the official website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 7:57:56 pm
India Post, Sarkari result, Sarkari naukriCandidates now have to get their documents verified by the authorities. (Representative image)

India Post GDS Result 2022: The India Post has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS 2022) recruitment exam 2022 for 23 states. All the registered candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results for the India Post GDS 2022 on the official website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Read |UPSC, Indian Air Force, IDBI Bank and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

India Post GDS Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll to the ‘Candidate’s corner’ tab located on the left side of the home page.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...Premium
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: Hover over the ‘shortlisted candidates’ tab and click on the state you belong to.

Step 4: Check your result once the PDF is downloaded and available.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future use and reference.

Also read |SBI, IAF, UPSC and more: Top government jobs to apply

The result PDF of India Post GDS Result 2022 will have division, office, post name, post community, registration number, per cent of marks obtained, candidate’s community and gender, and the documents the candidate has to be verified with.

Results have been declared for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East Circle, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Candidates now have to get their documents verified by the authorities. Details of the document verification process for the selected candidates will soon be notified by official channels.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement