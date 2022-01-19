scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
India Post GDS Result 2021 declared for Maharashtra, Bihar: Here’s how to check

All the registered candidates who had appeared for the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment exam can now check their results for the India Post GDS 2021 on the official website.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
January 19, 2022 3:52:58 pm
India Post, GDS Result 2021, India Post GDS Result 2021The result PDF comprises of the registration number of candidates, percentage they have acquired, division, post name, and so on. (Representative image. Source: India Post)

India Post GDS Result 2021: India Post has announced results for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment exam 2021 for Maharashtra and Bihar.

All the registered candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results for the India Post GDS 2021 on the official website.

The result PDF comprises of the registration number of candidates, percentage they have acquired, division, post name, and all other details.

Central Railway recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 apprentice posts, check eligibility criteria

India Post GDS Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post on appost.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Bihar’ or ‘Maharashtra’ (as per your area) under the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: A new PDF will be downloaded.

Step 4: Check your result once the PDF is downloaded and available.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future use and reference.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of automatic generate merit list, instead of higher educational qualification.

