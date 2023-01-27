scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 40889 vacancies; check how to apply

India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (BPM and ABPM). Candidates can register from the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment process, 40889 post availableThe application process began on January 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16. (Representive Image/ Express Photo)
Listen to this article
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 40889 vacancies; check how to apply
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Post today began the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). The deadline for submitting the application form is February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Also read |IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Scorecards released; check how to download

There are a total of 40,889 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. The list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the department on its website and GDS Online Portal.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Register and proceed with the application

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...

Step 3: Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can edit their application from February 17 till 19. The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

Candidates should have passed the class 10 examination with Mathematics and English having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects. Candidates are required to pay ₹100 as an application fee. However, all female / trans-woman candidates and all SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 19:38 IST
Next Story

Crowds throng Rahul Yatra as it enters Kashmir, abandoned due to ‘security breach’

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close