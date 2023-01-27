India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 40889 vacancies; check how to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Post today began the application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). The deadline for submitting the application form is February 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

There are a total of 40,889 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. The list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the department on its website and GDS Online Portal.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Register and proceed with the application

Step 3: Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can edit their application from February 17 till 19. The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

Candidates should have passed the class 10 examination with Mathematics and English having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects. Candidates are required to pay ₹100 as an application fee. However, all female / trans-woman candidates and all SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.