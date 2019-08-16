India Post GDS recruitment 2019: Check how to apply for over 10,000 vacancies

India Post GDS recruitment 2019: The India Post has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at its official websites. The recruitment is open for the states of Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab.

The online application process was started from August 5. The candidates can apply through the official website appost.in till September 4, 2019. A total of 10,066 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. The candidates will be recruited for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must be class 10 pass, no extra weightage will be given to candidates with higher education qualification.

Age: To be able to apply for the job, candidates should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘register here’

Step 3: Fill details, make payment

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Make payment

Step 6: Fill form

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BPM, candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

