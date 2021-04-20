scorecardresearch
India Post recruitment: Application deadline for Gramin Dak Sevaks posts extended

A total of 1421 posts will be offered through the recruitment drive which includes assistant branch postmaster, branch postmasters, and dak sevaks.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 10:55:59 am
India Post extends application deadline for the Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment for Kerala Circle.

India Post has extended the deadline for application for the Gramin Dak Sevaks recruitment for Kerala Circle. The last date to apply has been pushed to April 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of India Post at appost.

Candidates must have class 10 qualification certificates with minimum qualifying marks, 60 days of computer training certificates, and knowledge of cycling to apply for the posts. The shortlisting of the candidates will be based on merit.



The salary slab for the selected candidates is Rs 10000 to 14000.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Post

Step 1: Register using necessary details

Step 3: Make the fee payment through online mode

Step 4: Fill up the application form with the necessary details

Step 5: Upload scanned documents

Step 5: Submit and take a print out for further reference

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS/Trans-male category candidates is Rs 100. For SC/ST/Female/Trans-women/PWD, no application fee is required.

