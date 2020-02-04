India Post Assam recruitment deadline extended for 919 posts, check how to apply

Indian Post recruitment 2019: Apply at appost.in. (Representational image) Indian Post recruitment 2019: Apply at appost.in. (Representational image)

India Post Assam recruitment: The Indian Post has extended the last date to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. A total of 919 posts are advertised through this post. The applications had begun from January 27 and the last date has been extended till February 9, 2020.

Candidates will be hired at the post of branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster, and dak sevak. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, appost.in.

India Post Assam recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on August 5, 2019. Relaxations in upper age limit will be available to students belonging to reserved categories.

Education: Applicants should have passed class 10 or equivalent as well as have knowledge of local language. Candidates will also have to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration

India Post Assam recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, appost.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘registration’

Step 3: Fill form, upload images

Step 4: Make payment, submit

India Post Assam recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST category and females are exempted from paying the fee.

India Post Assam recruitment: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of BPM will be up to Rs 14,500 while those selected for the post of ABPM or Dak Sevak will get salary up to Rs 12,000.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd