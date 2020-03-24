India Post advertises for 3951 jobs in UP, 10th pass can apply

India Post recruitment 2020: Apply at appost.in (Representational image) India Post recruitment 2020: Apply at appost.in (Representational image)

India Post recruitment: India Post under the Ministry of Communications has announced a total of 3951 posts in Uttar Pradesh. The selected candidates will be hired at the posts of branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and Dak sevak. Interested candidates can apply at the official website appost.in.

The candidate selected for the engagement of BPM will be provided centrally located accommodation in the branch post office village within 30 days for use as Post Office premises and the expenditure of the hiring if any needs to be borne by the candidates

India Post recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years. The upper age is relaxed for those belonging to reserve category. The exam authority will calculate age from March 23.

Education: Applicants should have cleared at class 10 level of education with mathematics, English and local language as subjects. Applicants also need to have knowledge of computer. Candidates having Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute. This training certification requirement will be relaxed if a candidate had studied computer as a subject till class 10 or 12.

India Post recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The fee is exempted in case of female candidates as well as those belonging to PwD, SC and ST category.

India Post recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post of BPM will get a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 while ABPM and Dak Sevak will get Rs 10,00 to Rs 12,000 per month.

