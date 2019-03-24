India Meteorological Department recruitment: Apply for 45 scientist posts, salary above Rs 2 lakh

Indian Meteorological Department recruitment: India Meteorological Department has advertised for 45 vacant posts. The candidates who will get selected can get a remuneration between Rs 1,23,100 to 2,15,900.

Advertising

The candidates for the posts of Scientist-E will get a salary between Rs (1,23,100 to 2,15,900), Rs (78,800 to 2,09,200 for the posts of Scientist-D, and Rs (67,700 to 2,08,700) for the post of Scientist-C.

The candidates can apply online through the official website, imd.gov.in on or before April 13, 2019

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 45

Post wise vacancy details:

Scientist-E: 10

Scientist-D: 15

Scientist-C: 20

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in science (with physics as one subject), in computer science, in information technology or in computer applications.

Advertising

Candidates with diplomas in electronics and telecommunication engineering from a recognised institution are also eligible.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years of age.

Pay scale:

Scientist-E: The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 1,23,100 to 2,15,900 as per the recommendation of seventh pay commission.

Scientist-D: The candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200 on the basis of seventh pay commission.

Scientist-C: The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (67,700 to 2,08,700) as per the recommendation of seventh pay commission.

Paper pattern:

The exam will be divided into two parts with a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be required to answer 200 questions in two hours and avoid giving incorrect answers due to a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

– Part 1 of the paper includes questions on general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language and comprehension and general awareness for 100 marks

– Part 2 includes questions on physics, computer science, information technology, electronics and telecommunication engineering for 100 marks.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, imd.gov.in on or before April 13, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online applications: March 2

Last date to apply online: April 13, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.