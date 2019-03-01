Income Tax Settlement Commission recruitment 2019: Apply for various vacant posts, check eligibility criteria, pay scale

IT Settlement Commission recruitment 2019: Income Tax Settlement Commission, Kolkata under Ministry of Finance has invited all the interested candidates to apply for various vacant posts available at the commission. The selected candidates will get a pay scale as recommended by seventh pay commission with other benefits.

The candidates can download the application form through the official website of Income Tax Settlement Commission, dor.gov.in/settlementcommissions. The last date to apply for the vacant posts is May 23, 2019.

There are eight vacant posts available, and the candidates with minimum five years of experience are favoured to apply for the posts.

IT Settlement Commission recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8

Post wise vacancy details:

Private Secretary: 1

Stenographer Grade-I: 3

Enquiry Officer: 3

Upper Division Clerk: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Private Secretary: The candidates should hold an analogous posts with minimum five years of experience in the regular service in the grade or equivalent in the parent cadre.

Stenographer Grade-I: The candidates should hold an analogous posts with minimum ten years of experience in the regular service in the grade or equivalent in the parent cadre.

Enquiry Officer: The candidates should hold an analogous posts with minimum three years of experience in the regular service in the grade or equivalent in the parent cadre.

Upper Division Clerk: The candidates should hold an analogous posts with minimum eight years of experience in the regular service in the grade or equivalent in the parent cadre.

Pay scale:

Private Secretary: The candidates will get a pay scale on the basis of seventh pay commission with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Stenographer Grade-I: The selected candidates will get a pay scale according to seventh pay commission with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Enquiry officer: The selected candidates will get a pay scale according to seventh pay commission with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Upper Division Clerk: The selected candidates will get a pay scale on the basis of seventh pay commission with an additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 per month.

IT Settlement Commission recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of application process: February 23

Last date to apply online: May 23

How to apply

The candidates need to download the application form from the official website, and the duly filled application form should send to “Income Tax Settlement Commission, Additional Bench, 10C Middleton Row, Kolkata” within May 23, 2019.

