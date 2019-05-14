In a first, Indian Navy to conduct officers entrance test in September

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy will conduct the computer-based examination for the selection of direct entry officers. The first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers), ie. INET (Officers) will be conducted in September 2019 in various centres across the country.

INET (Officers) will be used for screening for Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission Officer candidates for all graduate entries other than those that are screened by UPSC or University Entry Scheme.

Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation (or post-graduation for certain entries). Henceforth, shortlisting for SSB will be taken on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers).

Under the new process, only one advertisement will be published every six months and applicants will need to exercise their option for entries that they wish to be considered for, on the basis of their educational qualification. Details of entries, age and educational qualifications are available on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to register once on the website to fill in their personal, communication and educational particulars, as well as upload their supporting documents. Doing this before the application submission window opens, is advisable in order to save time. Eligible candidates will receive automated email alerts when the application submission window opens.

INET (Officers) will have four sections, viz English, Reasoning and Numerical Ability, General Science and Mathematical Aptitude, and General Knowledge. Candidates will need to pass in each section to be considered for SSB call up.

Candidates will be called up for SSB interview on the basis of performance in INET (Officers) and their entry preference. To be considered for final merit list, candidates would need to qualify in SSB and subsequent the medical examination. The merit List will be drawn up on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers) and SSB marks. Selected candidates will undergo basic training at the Indian Naval Academy.