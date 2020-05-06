IIT-Roorkee’s SPARK internship program goes online

As every year, a fellowship of Rs 2,500 per week will be offered to interns. These interns will work in 17 participating departments of the institute and perform theoretical and computational research in the latest areas

This is the third year of SPARK internship program (Representational image) This is the third year of SPARK internship program (Representational image)

The annual initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to provide research exposure to undergraduate students from other institutes – SPARK programme, has gone entirely digital. Of the 15,000 online applications, 65 have been selected as interns by the institute who will be working remotely.

As every year, a fellowship of Rs 2,500 per week will be offered to interns. These interns will work in 17 participating departments of the institute and perform theoretical and computational research in the latest areas of science, engineering, management, and social sciences.

Read| IIM-Nagpur students who lost offers in ‘slowdown due to pandemic’ get placed in work-from-home setups

In addition to institute fellowship, many other interns were also supported by the design and innovation centre (DIC) and other project funds. A majority of the interns, informed IIT-Roorkee, are from IITs and NITs.

“The objective of SPARK is to provide research exposure to some of the best undergraduate students in the country and to let them experience IIT-Roorkee. I appreciate the SPARK team for quickly adapting to the reality of the lockdown and offering internships in the online (remote) mode, when most of the summer internship programs in academic institutions have been cancelled across the country” said Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT-Roorkee.

Read| Engage students as interns for ongoing projects: UGC’s guidelines on internships

“Research work of SPARK interns in the first two years has resulted in a good number of publications which were presented in reputed national and international conferences. We are enthused by the overwhelming response received to it” said Prof Prateek Jha, coordinator, SPARK Program. This is the third year of SPARK internship.

SPARK is coordinated by a team of enthusiastic faculty members and student volunteers with support from the Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy office of IIT-Roorkee.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd