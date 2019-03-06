IIT Roorkee recruitment 2019 for non-teaching staff, applications closing soon

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has invited applications for 16 posts on its official website, iitr.ac.in. The vacancies are for the non-teaching senior-level posts. The application process for the same has started and will conclude on March 25, 2019.

Candidates will be called for job oriented test and/interview round to be eligible for the job. Candidates need to carry original documents along for document verification as and when notified.

IIT Roorkee recruitment: Vacancy details

Executive engineer (electrical/mechanical) – 1

Executive engineer (civil) – 1

Assistant executive engineer (civil) – 2

General duty medical – 4

Chief medical officer – 1

Institute Architect – 1

Assistant registrar – 2

Safety officer – 1

Hospitality officer – 2

Counsellor – 1

IIT Roorkee recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Apart from post of an assistant registrar and chief medical officer, where a master’s degree is required, for rest of post candidates with a bachelor’s degree can apply for the relevant posts.

Age: The upper age limit will be considered on the last date of receipt of application. A further relaxation of five years for SC/ST category candidates and three years relaxation for OBC category candidates and 10 years relaxation for PwD and government employees will be available.

IIT Roorkee recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘other job openings’ under ‘recruitments’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘ non-teaching jobs’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online for non-teaching positions’

Step 5: Click on ‘procedure for online application’

Step 6: Click on ‘apply for the post(s)’

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

IIT Roorkee recruitment: Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to reserved category are exempted from paying the fee.

